Aider and Paymark join forces to help business owners



Paymark is joining forces with Kiwi fintech sensation Aider to help business owners better understand the ebbs and flows of their working day.

Paymark connects more than 75% of New Zealand’s EFTPOS terminals and for over 30 years has been the home to New Zealand’s leading EFTPOS network. Paymark’s Insights allows business owners to get a deeper understanding of their businesses with a live transaction feed that lets you see every card transaction in fine detail.

With two thirds of small businesses failing to survive for more than five years , it’s imperative that business owners have the tools they need to flourish and grow.

Newcomer Aider is giving small businesses in the hospitality and retail industries easy access to all their information through a voice-operated digital assistant. Want to know how many returning customers you had last week, what your top product was this month or how you’re tracking against forecast? Just ask.

Now, Aider and Paymark have come together to integrate Paymark’s Insights with Aider’s artificial intelligence and help businesses get even further ahead.

“We’re delighted to be working with such an exciting company who really are transforming the way business owners can access and review their operational activity. Whether they want to check out Vend’s point of sale app, Xero’s accounting or even a range of payroll and social media analytics, Aider is there for you. By combining the two services we believe New Zealand business owners will be able to see what’s going on and better understand why their business is operating the way it is, and that’s great for everyone,” says Paymark’s Head of e-Commerce, Digital Experience & Marketing, Darren Hopper.







“The data Paymark collects is a gold mine for small business owners – they just need to be able to access it on-the go simply by asking, that’s where Aider comes in,” says Brendan Roberts, Aider’s Founder and CEO. “As a New Zealand-based software company, we’re proud to work with an authority like Paymark to help Kiwi businesses succeed.”

Businesses that sign up for Aider alongside Paymark Insights will receive three months’ access to Aider’s analytics for free, so there’s nothing to stop you diving into your business and finding out what’s going on.

