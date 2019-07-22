Plexure signs deal with US fast-food chain White Castle

Plexure Group (NZX: PLX) has today signed a deal with United States’ fast-food burger chain White Castle, adding to the momentum reflected in its recently-announced FY19 annual result.

Often hailed as America’s first fast-food chain, White Castle boasts almost 400 restaurants located across 13 states. Under the terms of agreement, Plexure will provide mobile engagement and loyalty capability through its intelligent marketing platform, helping White Castle strengthen its position in the US.

This new customer win is evidence of Plexure delivering on its strategy to on-board new partners and grow its US-based operation.

Chief Executive Craig Herbison says the new partnership is a clear validation of the Company’s hard work, refreshed focus and strengthened proposition.

“Plexure is delighted to partner with White Castle as a significant US customer and looks forward to powering its marketing efforts. This collaboration is testament to our continued drive to deliver a suite of world-class products and enhanced levels of customer engagement,” says Mr Herbison.

“We’re committed to helping White Castle activate mobile as a critical digital channel to its customers, to grow their value whilst enhancing the overall customer experience,” he adds.

The White Castle deal will add to Plexure’s strong revenue and user growth. For the full year ended 31 March 2019, Plexure’s revenue grew 44 percent to NZD$16.9m, and it now has more than 128 million users globally on its platform.











