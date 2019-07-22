Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Symantec Threat Intelligence: Targeted Ransomware Alert

Monday, 22 July 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Symantec

Several new targeted ransomware groups have emerged over the past two years, and the number of organisations being hit by targeted ransomware attacks has multiplied.

Targeted ransomware has quickly become one of the most dangerous cybercrime threats facing organisations. Over the past two years, the number of organisations being hit with targeted ransomware attacks has multiplied as the number of gangs carrying out these attacks has proliferated.



A successful targeted ransomware attack can be devasting for an organisation. Attackers generally attempt to encrypt as many machines as possible, targeting servers as well as ordinary computers, and will often try to encrypt or destroy back up data. The affected organisation could have its operations severely disrupted, losing access to vital data and services. Loss of business and reputational damage could add to the likely high financial cost of any clean-up operation.

Faced with this kind of chaos, it is hardly surprising that some stricken organisations consider paying the often-exorbitant ransom demand. Given this outcome, nor is it surprising that a growing number of cyber criminals are turning their attention to targeted ransomware.

In a new white paper Symantec has found that the number of organisations being attacked by targeted ransomware has grown rapidly since the beginning of 2018.

To read the full report on the growing state of Ransomware, please visit https://www.symantec.com/blogs/threat-intelligence/targeted-ransomware-threat.

