Warning about a new convincing e-mail scam



22 JULY 2019

Inland Revenue is warning customers to be on guard against a new and convincing e-mail scam that surfaced over the weekend.

The e-mail offers tax refunds and Inland revenue spokesperson Sharon Thompson says it appears to be a very wide spread scam.

“We’ve received more than 900 reports over the weekend. It looks like the real thing but has some tell-tale mistakes that people can use to tell it’s a scam,” Sharon Thompson says.

“Embedded links can look quite convincing at first glance as “ird.govt.nz” can be included within the address. But if you hover over those links, you’ll see Inland Revenue is not the destination.

ends







© Scoop Media

