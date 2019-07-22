Business Link Pacific Portal to launch across the Pacific
22 July 2019
Business Link Pacific Portal to launch across the Pacific in unique four-country event.
Auckland, New Zealand - Business Link Pacific (BLP) will officially launch the Business Link Pacific Portal on 1 and 2 August 2019 in Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
The Business Link Pacific Portal is an innovative online platform designed to connect quality business advisors with small and medium-sized growing businesses in the Pacific.
To mark the launch of the Portal, Business Link Pacific are co-hosting four launch events, one in each country, which are open to small and medium sized businesses and free to attend.
“We’re very excited to be launching the BLP Portal as the place for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to find quality business advice across the Pacific region”, says Steve Knapp, Director of Business Link Pacific.
Each launch event will be opened by the
respective New Zealand High Commission or by Business Link
Pacific. Following that will be a series of high impact
presentations from industry experts on topical issues for
small and medium sized businesses, demonstrations of the BLP
Portal and concluding with an informal networking session.
Since the launch events were announced on BLP social media sites on July 15, interest for all events has been high and has also garnered local media coverage across all countries. Organisers are expecting up to 800 businesses in attendance across the four countries, a great opportunity for networking and business development.
“We designed the BLP Portal to promote the high quality business services available in Pacific Island Countries, and to make the process of accessing expert business advice as streamlined as possible for growing businesses and business advisors,” explains Mr. Knapp.
The Portal has beneficial services to both growing businesses and business advisors.
For small and medium sized businesses, the Portal offers a free Business Health Check that identifies business gaps and connects them to a wide range of business service providers that are quality approved by BLP, services that can be accessed at a subsidised rate.
For Business Advisors, the Portal offers a
marketing tool to engage and provide financial benefits to
eligible clients, as well as organisational and business
development support from technical consultants.
BLP are encouraging growing businesses in all four countries to attend their respective launch event, registration is essential and attendance is free. Details for each BLP Portal Launch event are as follows:
Vanuatu on
Thursday 1 August at the Vanuatu Convention Centre, 3pm-5pm
(VUT). Visit this event to see full details and to
register your attendance.
Samoa on Friday 2 August, 2pm-6pm (WST) at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel. Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.
Fiji on Friday 2 August 2019, 2pm-6pm (FJT) at the University of the South Pacific, Laucala Campus. Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.
Papua New Guinea on Friday 2 August 2019, 6pm-9pm (Papua New Guinea Standard Time) at Port Moresby International Convention Centre. Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.
For more information or to
arrange an interview, please contact Sandra Mendez, Head of
Communications & Impact at Business Link Pacific on Business
Business Link Pacific
In Vanuatu: Vanuatu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) and Savvy Vanuatu.
In Samoa: Samoa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and Events, Marketing & Distribution (EMD).
In Papua New Guinea: Strategic Communication aka PNG SME Magazine.
In Fiji: Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) and Webmedia South Pacific.
Business Link Pacific is a private sector development programme funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). The core team is based in Auckland, New Zealand and supported by in-country partners in Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa & Papua New Guinea. The BLP programme is currently operating in Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea, with plans to extend services to other Pacific Islands.
Reliable business advice can have a significant positive impact on small or medium sized businesses, as demonstrated through the experiences of many across the Pacific region that have already worked with the BLP Advisor Network.
Business Link Pacific’s role is to connect small and medium sized businesses in the Pacific to local advisory services, which in turn stimulates a sustainable local market for business advice.
