Business Link Pacific Portal to launch across the Pacific



22 July 2019





Business Link Pacific Portal to launch across the Pacific in unique four-country event.



Auckland, New Zealand - Business Link Pacific (BLP) will officially launch the Business Link Pacific Portal on 1 and 2 August 2019 in Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

The Business Link Pacific Portal is an innovative online platform designed to connect quality business advisors with small and medium-sized growing businesses in the Pacific.

To mark the launch of the Portal, Business Link Pacific are co-hosting four launch events, one in each country, which are open to small and medium sized businesses and free to attend.

“We’re very excited to be launching the BLP Portal as the place for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to find quality business advice across the Pacific region”, says Steve Knapp, Director of Business Link Pacific.

Each launch event will be opened by the respective New Zealand High Commission or by Business Link Pacific. Following that will be a series of high impact presentations from industry experts on topical issues for small and medium sized businesses, demonstrations of the BLP Portal and concluding with an informal networking session.

Since the launch events were announced on BLP social media sites on July 15, interest for all events has been high and has also garnered local media coverage across all countries. Organisers are expecting up to 800 businesses in attendance across the four countries, a great opportunity for networking and business development.

“We designed the BLP Portal to promote the high quality business services available in Pacific Island Countries, and to make the process of accessing expert business advice as streamlined as possible for growing businesses and business advisors,” explains Mr. Knapp.







The Portal has beneficial services to both growing businesses and business advisors.

For small and medium sized businesses, the Portal offers a free Business Health Check that identifies business gaps and connects them to a wide range of business service providers that are quality approved by BLP, services that can be accessed at a subsidised rate.

For Business Advisors, the Portal offers a marketing tool to engage and provide financial benefits to eligible clients, as well as organisational and business development support from technical consultants.

BLP are encouraging growing businesses in all four countries to attend their respective launch event, registration is essential and attendance is free. Details for each BLP Portal Launch event are as follows:

Vanuatu on Thursday 1 August at the Vanuatu Convention Centre, 3pm-5pm (VUT). Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.

Samoa on Friday 2 August, 2pm-6pm (WST) at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel. Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.

Fiji on Friday 2 August 2019, 2pm-6pm (FJT) at the University of the South Pacific, Laucala Campus. Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.

Papua New Guinea on Friday 2 August 2019, 6pm-9pm (Papua New Guinea Standard Time) at Port Moresby International Convention Centre. Visit this event to see full details and to register your attendance.