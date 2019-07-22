Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Synlait director operations resigns

Monday, 22 July 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Synlait

Synlait (NZX: SML; ASX: SM1) today announced that Director of Operations Neil Betteridge has resigned to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Synlait Chief Executive Leon Clement said Mr Betteridge would assist with the transition. He thanked Mr Betteridge for his long-term service and commitment to the company and wished him well for the future.

“Neil was one of the first employees appointed when Synlait was founded more than a decade ago and he’s made a key contribution to the company during a period of strong growth and development,” Mr Clement said.

“We now have expertise across the company and there will be no change to existing commercial arrangements or operations. We will continue to invest for future growth. We have made alternative operational arrangements until we have found a replacement for Neil. This recruitment process will start shortly.”

General Manager Supply Chain, Rob Stowell and General Manager Manufacturing, Antony Moess will report to Mr Clement while Commercial Manager Projects, Phil O’Malley will to report to General Manager Strategic Projects, Matthew Foster.



