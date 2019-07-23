IWIinvestor launches Project Whetū



IWIinvestor launches Project Whetū – investment governance training for trustees

Taupō-based IWIinvestor, the investment and financial advisory provider, today announced that is launching Project Whetū – investment governance training for those who act as trustees or have responsibility for investment decisions.

The inaugural Project Whetū one-day workshop will take place in Taupō on Friday, 9 August at the Suncourt Hotel & Conference Centre, 14 Northcroft St, Taupō.

IWIinvestor’s Executive Chair Debra Birch said, “Te Tumu Paeroa are sponsoring this workshop which will be delivered by IWIinvestor’s partner fi360. We are grateful for the support provided by Te Tumu Paeroa. Project Whetū is our response to feedback from Māori trustees and others responsible for investment decisions.

“Accordingly, we anticipate strong interest from all over the motu and will be inviting a range of people throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Dr Charlotte Severne, the Māori Trustee, said: “I commend IWIinvestor for taking this initiative which I see as providing an excellent opportunity to fill a need and grow the investment governance capability of those responsible for asset management.”

Debra Birch said, “Project Whetū is about ensuring those entrusted with investment governance roles on behalf of their organisations have the knowledge required to carry out their roles.

”We very much appreciate the support provided by Te Tumu Paeroa in helping us bring Project Whetū to fruition.”

