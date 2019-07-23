Australasia’s first HubSpot Diamond partner, Master Trainer

Australasia’s first HubSpot Diamond partner and HubSpot Master Trainer agency

Christchurch, New Zealand. 22 July 2019.

A marketing agency in Christchurch is the first company in Australia and New Zealand to reach Diamond Partner and Master Trainer status for international software company HubSpot.

‘’This puts us in the top 2% of HubSpot’s almost 3500 agencies worldwide, and shows how competitive Kiwi marketing agencies can be on a world stage amongst much bigger firms with access to a much bigger market,’’ says Concentrate Managing Director Owen Scott.

Mr Scott said Concentrate’s achievement was a reflection of two trends, ‘’Firstly it’s the growth of New Zealand’s tech industry, the sector in which we specialise; and secondly, the rapid adoption of marketing technology by Kiwi companies.’’

‘’According to our own Market Measures research, tech companies in New Zealand are starting to invest in solutions like CRM and marketing automation, and HubSpot is the platform of choice for over 60% of them.’’

HubSpot’s acknowledgement of Concentrate as a Diamond Partner and Master Trainer means the company is recognised as being world-class when it comes to marketing technology, says Mr Scott. ‘’HubSpot is a global leader in this area, and Concentrate can bring this international best practice and technology to local firms.’’

Concentrate has been acknowledged for HubSpot education, with Owen Scott being appointed as a HubSpot Master Trainer, the first and only in New Zealand. ‘’This means we can really help companies using HubSpot to get the most out of their investment.’’

Concentrate is now the only HubSpot Diamond Partner and HubSpot Master Trainer across Australia and New Zealand.











© Scoop Media

