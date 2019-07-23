Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jupl Goes Fully Mobile

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Jupl


Auckland, New Zealand, 24 July 2019


Jupl, New Zealand’s leading developer of health and safety solutions, announces the release of its ‘Bring Your Own Device’ personal monitoring solution.

Jupl’s Mobile Phone Personal Monitoring App is the latest addition to the Jupl Health and Safety Platform. It offers the same robust 24/7 personal monitoring service right from your mobile phone.

Jupl co-founder and CEO Alan Brannigan said “This is not just a mobile phone app. Jupl offers a health and safety platform as a service that complies with some of the most stringent compliance standards in the world. We are a leading supplier of home based and wearable personal emergency response solutions. Therefore, developing a mobile phone solution that could access our cloud-based monitoring system is just a logical extension of that service.

However, you can’t just provide a phone app that requires a user to unlock their phone before they can get assistance. Our Mobile Phone Duress App takes care of that for you.

You only have to install the Jupl Phone app once and it will run in the background continuously even if you switch off and restart your phone. Even with your smartphone locked, you can still get assistance by triple clicking the side button on your phone. Your location is accessed by the call centre and a phone call established directly with emergency staff.

All of the platform features are the same as we offer for our in-home and wearable products including event notifications to a number of care givers and responders, device fleet management, check-in check-out functionality, GPS and network location tracking, geo fence generated alerts, and 24/7 call centre response in case of emergencies.”



Large scale product trials are underway with a number of major companies in Australia and New Zealand with a full product release scheduled for Q4 2019.

Jupl Co-Founder Sir Ray Avery Said “ “We have traditionally focused on the Aged and Health Care corporate markets but more and more we are finding that frontline staff in these sectors such as Hospital Emergency Staff are requesting personal monitoring systems to ensure their safety as lone workers., The ‘Lone Worker’ market is significant and we are seeing significant market opportunities in the Home Care, Finance and Insurance sectors. While our current Jupl watch solution literally provides help on hand not every person or company can afford a Jupl watch with its own dedicated phone plan. The Jupl Mobile Phone Personal Monitoring App provides a cost-effective solution that ensures continuous 24/7 personal safety monitoring for both you and the ones you love.”

For more information on the Mobile Phone Personal Monitoring App please go to https://jupl.com/contact-us

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Jupl on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 