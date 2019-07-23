Recruitment firms Hunter Campbell and Numeric join forces

Specialist recruitment firms Hunter Campbell and Numeric have joined forces to create Hunter Campbell Waikato.

Cambridge-based Numeric, which specialises in Tax recruitment as well as Accounting and Finance, will now operate as Hunter Campbell Waikato following a merger with Auckland-based Hunter Campbell.

Hunter Campbell Waikato is led by Ben Kershaw, who has extensive experience building and leading teams in professional services firms and large, global organisations in New Zealand and Australia.

Hunter Campbell Founding Partner Ken Webb says: “Joining with Numeric strengthens the presence of Hunter Campbell from Auckland through to the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions and beyond at a time when demand for employment opportunities remains strong.

“Numeric is a great fit for Hunter Campbell. The team has a genuine commitment to excellence and finding the right person for the job every time.”

Hunter Campbell Waikato Partner Ben Kershaw says: “We are seeing a lot of growth in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions with specialised skills and experience being increasingly in demand. Being a part of Hunter Campbell allows us to do even more for our clients and it’s great that we can flex and grow with them while also having a greater impact in the local business community.”

Hunter Campbell is a privately-owned firm specialising in recruiting Accounting and Finance as well as Supply Chain, Procurement and Operations roles. It was established in 2014 by experienced recruiters John Nevill, who jointly founded Gaulter Russell and sister company Numero, alongside Ken Webb, a former General Manager who has also spent time running the Supply Chain for the United Nations, and Lee Marshall, who has global experience in Accounting and Finance recruitment.









