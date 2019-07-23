Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Recruitment firms Hunter Campbell and Numeric join forces

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Hunter Campbell

Specialist recruitment firms Hunter Campbell and Numeric have joined forces to create Hunter Campbell Waikato.

Cambridge-based Numeric, which specialises in Tax recruitment as well as Accounting and Finance, will now operate as Hunter Campbell Waikato following a merger with Auckland-based Hunter Campbell.

Hunter Campbell Waikato is led by Ben Kershaw, who has extensive experience building and leading teams in professional services firms and large, global organisations in New Zealand and Australia.

Hunter Campbell Founding Partner Ken Webb says: “Joining with Numeric strengthens the presence of Hunter Campbell from Auckland through to the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions and beyond at a time when demand for employment opportunities remains strong.

“Numeric is a great fit for Hunter Campbell. The team has a genuine commitment to excellence and finding the right person for the job every time.”

Hunter Campbell Waikato Partner Ben Kershaw says: “We are seeing a lot of growth in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions with specialised skills and experience being increasingly in demand. Being a part of Hunter Campbell allows us to do even more for our clients and it’s great that we can flex and grow with them while also having a greater impact in the local business community.”

Hunter Campbell is a privately-owned firm specialising in recruiting Accounting and Finance as well as Supply Chain, Procurement and Operations roles. It was established in 2014 by experienced recruiters John Nevill, who jointly founded Gaulter Russell and sister company Numero, alongside Ken Webb, a former General Manager who has also spent time running the Supply Chain for the United Nations, and Lee Marshall, who has global experience in Accounting and Finance recruitment.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hunter Campbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 