Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Costs of various Auckland panel beaters

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: MoneyHub

MoneyHub publishes a guide of estimated costs of different Auckland panel beaters and smash repairs

To eliminate uncertainty for drivers when contemplating dropping their car after a prang or accident, MoneyHub has published an extensive guide to panel beaters in Auckland.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:
"We wanted to make panel beater and smash repair costs less confusing; our list of prices for various works helps pre-empt what you can expect to pay. To help drivers make a choice, we've handpicked a list of ten reliable, affordable and trusted panel beaters in Auckland to save time and money".

"We want to make homeowners aware that many minor cosmetic dings and dints can often be solved with a DIY approach".

"We have made it clear exactly how panel beaters charge, with the average bill consisting of a labour charge, parts and materials, any specialist equipment paint and other costs, and GST".

"We have listed ten reliable Auckland panel beaters available in Central, East, West, North and South Auckland, selected based on their history of longstanding service within Auckland, location and data extracted from internet reviews on Google Business, Facebook, TradeMe Services and others. No panel beating company has paid to appear on the list, and MoneyHub.co.nz has no relationship with any panel beating company".

"We expect our panel beating guide to be popular and give drivers the confidence to call up a panel beater, arrange a quote, knowing exactly who some of the best professionals are in Auckland. We will be updating the page on an ongoing basis".
More: Auckland Panel Beaters



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MoneyHub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 