Auckland businesses take honours at 2019 Retail NZ Awards

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

The best retailers in the country have been recognised tonight at the 2019 Retail NZ Awards.

“Forme Spa & Wellbeing’s Parnell Store has been named overall Supreme Large Retailer as well as winning the Customer Experience Award (Large Retailer), while Black Door Gallery has been named Overall Supreme Small Retailer, as well as taking the honours in the Visual Merchandising Award,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive said today.

“The Supreme Award winners faced strong competition from other retailers in the nationwide competition to find the best of the best. Retail is a really competitive business, and successful retailers need to offer a great customer experience, innovate continuously, invest in their people and increasingly work seamlessly across digital and physical channels. The judges of the 2019 Retail NZ Awards were impressed with the offerings of all our finalists, and the entries show that outstanding retail experiences are alive and well right throughout New Zealand.

“Wellington e-commerce retailer adulttoymegastore.co.nz won the Omnichannel Award with its digitally-focused offering; while Hair Art & Beauty of Christchurch took out the Investment in People Award; and Auckland’s The Beer Spot won the Innovation Award. The Customer Experience Award (Small Retailer) was won by The Christmas Hut, of Christchurch.

“Queenstown’s NZ Direct store won the much-coveted People’s Choice Award, against strong competition from Not Socks of Christchurch and Craze Fashion of Kaiapoi.



“Retail NZ would like to congratulate all the winners, runners-up and highly commended retailers who featured in tonight’s awards. It’s great to see so many excellent retailers shining through.”

A full list of Awards and placings is set out below:

Customer Experience Award – Small Retailer
Winner: The Christmas Hut, Christchurch
Runner-up: Eyebright Country Store, Nelson
Highly Commended: Pic’s Peanut Butter World, Nelson

Customer Experience Award – Large Retailer
Winner: Forme Spa & Wellbeing, Parnell
Runner-up: Glengarry Victoria Park, Auckland
Highly Commended: Crystal Laundromat, Massey

Investment in People Award
Winner: Hair Art & Beauty, Christchurch
Runner-up: Global Baby, Auckland
Highly Commended: Glengarry Victoria Park, Auckland

Innovation Award
Winner: The Beer Spot, Auckland
Runner-up: Vines Village Café, Blenheim
Highly Commended: Untouched World, Wanaka

Visual Merchandising Award
Winner: Black Door Gallery, Auckland
Runner-up: Miller Road Fragrance Studio, Auckland
Highly Commended: Bianca Lorenne, New Plymouth

Omnichannel Award
Winner: adulttoymegastore.co.nz
Runner-up: Showcase Jewellers, Te Awamutu
Highly Commended: Devonport Chocolates, Auckland

People’s Choice Award
Winner: NZ Direct, Queenstown
Runner-up: Not Socks, Christchurch
Highly Commended: Craze Fashion, Kaiapoi

Supreme Award:
Best Overall Large Retailer – Forme Spa & Wellbeing, Parnell
Best Overall Small Retailer – Black Door Gallery, Auckland

