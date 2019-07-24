Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6705 (mid-rate) this morning.

News that President Trump and congressional leaders agreed a two-year US debt ceiling and budget deal yesterday morning has seen the USD outperform overnight.

The deal which will raise US discretionary spending to $1.37 trillion in fiscal year 2020, up from $1.32 trillion this year will reduce the threat of debt default and automatic, across-the-board spending cuts, as well as alleviating the threat of a government shutdown when funding expires after Sept 30th.

The NZD is the weakest performing of the G10 currencies after a Bloomberg report said the RBNZ was contemplating how it would implement "unconventional" monetary policy measures such as quantitative easing. The report comes ahead of next month’s monetary policy statement when the RBNZ are tipped to follow other Central banks and reduce the OCR by a further 25bps to 1.25%.

The news that Boris Johnson has been confirmed as the new Conservative Party leader and UK Prime Minister has seen the British pound push higher. Michel Barnier the European Union's Chief Negotiator immediately announced that he is looking forward to “working constructively with PM Boris Johnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and achieve an orderly Brexit.”

Global equity markets are benefiting from reports that US officials are about to head back to Beijing to resume face-to-face trade talk negotiations.

Global equity markets have turned positive, - Dow +0.55%, S&P 500 +0.53%, FTSE +0.56%, DAX +1.64%, CAC +0.92%, Nikkei +0.95%, Shanghai +0.46%.

Gold prices are marginally lower trading at $1,419 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have inched higher, up 0.7%, trading at $56.75 a barrel.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 