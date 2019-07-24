Vertiv Appoints Cuthbert Stewart for Electrical Markets



Auckland, New Zealand [July 24, 2019] – Vertiv today announced it has appointed Cuthbert Stewart Limited (CSL) as a distributor of Vertiv Liebert Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) for the New Zealand wholesale electrical, industrial and utilities sectors, where a reliable power supply is critical. Vertiv UPS products are available now through CSL distribution channels.

Based in Auckland, CSL acquired Energy Solution Providers earlier this year and together the companies now offer energy audits as well as technical electrical product solutions to help industrial companies and facilities minimise and protect their energy usage.

CSL will distribute Vertiv’s full range of single-phase UPS products including Liebert PSA5, an economical, environmentally-friendly line-interactive UPS that offers full-featured power protection for small ofce computers and electronic equipment, and the Liebert ITA2 rugged UPS which is moisture and dust resistant – features which Philip Elliott, chief executive officer, CSL said suit the weather conditions in New Zealand.

“Vertiv offers a complete range of reliable, rugged UPS systems that are ideally suited to our industrial market and conditions,” said Elliott. “It is a world-class offering backed up by people who understand our market and offer expert, local support. We are looking forward to bringing together Vertiv and our network of channel partners servicing the industrial market.”







“While we have a strong presence in the information and communications technology (ICT) market in New Zealand, our partnership with CSL will drive expansion into the industrial and utilities markets,” said Robert Linsdell, managing director Australia and New Zealand, Vertiv. “We have already seen the value of energy audits in the corporate space and CSL’s ability to now offer that type of service to industrial customers, backed up by the solutions to deliver efficient, reliable power, is significant from both an environmental impact and a business continuity standpoint.”

“We have already been working closely with CSL to align our teams, products and services,” said Chris Westall, business development manager, Australia and New Zealand, Vertiv. “Our offerings and expertise are complementary and bring each of us into a new important market.”

