Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 11:17 am
Te Ohu Kaimoana

First wahine Chair of Te Ohu Kaimoana (Māori Fisheries Trust)

Rangimarie Hunia (Ngāti Whātua) has been appointed as Chair of Te Ohu Kaimoana (Māori Fisheries Trust) – the first wahine in the role.

“I’m committed to advancing Māori interests in the marine environment, ensuring that the commitments of the Māori Fisheries Settlement are upheld. Te Ohu Kaimoana has a unique position, working for Iwi in fisheries management and marine environment conservation,” she says.

Rangimarie is no stranger to leadership or the Māori Fisheries Settlement. A director on Te Ohu Kaimoana’s Board of Directors since 2015, an active member of the Iwi Working Group for the review of Māori Fisheries Settlement entities; she is also the Chief Executive of Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei’s Whai Maia, mother of four and wife to Tiaki Hunia, Māori Strategy Manager at Fonterra.

“This is an important time in fisheries for Iwi,” she says. “Progressing the amendments to the Māori Fisheries Act is a priority for Iwi, and the proposed Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary and proposed Threat Management Plan highlight the necessity for the protection of Māori fishing rights. We have to work closely with the Crown to ensure that Iwi are consulted during the early stages of marine conservation planning.”

Te Ohu Kaimoana Chief Executive, Dion Tuuta, welcomes the appointment. “I’m looking forward to continuing our work with Rangimarie in her new role as Chair. Her leadership and courage, combined with her understanding of the settlement will be important in ensuring that the Treaty lives in all aspects of fisheries management.”



Rangimarie has a long list of accomplishments, and there’s no end in sight.

About Te Ohu Kaimoana

Te Ohu Kaimoana was established through the Māori Fisheries Act 2004 and works to advance Māori interests in the marine environment, including customary fisheries, commercial fisheries and aquaculture as well as providing policy and fisheries management advice to iwi and the wider Māori community.


