AFT gains Australian registration for intravenous Maxigesic



By Jenny Ruth

July 24 (BusinessDesk) - AFT Pharmaceuticals says it has successfully registered the intravenous form of its Maxigesic medication with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration.

The intravenous product contains 1,000 milligrams of paracetamol and 300mg of ibuprofen in a 100 millilitre solution.

The company says it expects to sell the product in Australia during the year ending March 2020 and the registration “clears the way for regulatory filings in a number of other territories including but not limited to Mexico, South East Asia, Korea and the Middle East, all of which rely upon registration by key global reference regulators such as the TGA in Australia.”

AFT says the product is designed for post-operative pain relief for patients who can’t take oral pain relief.

