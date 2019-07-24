Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Equinox IT becomes DASA DevOps Training Partner

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Equinox

Equinox IT becomes DASA DevOps Training Partner

New Zealand IT consultancy Equinox IT has become a Training Partner and Forerunner Member of the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA).

"DevOps is widely recognised for improving IT's ability to deliver more business value faster" says Equinox IT Principal Consultant Bill Ross.

"But we often see DevOps applied incorrectly or inconsistently and there is confusion around the competencies and skills required for successful DevOps. DASA have established an excellent DevOps Competence Model and DevOps Certification Programme that has been adopted globally and we're excited to share this with our clients in New Zealand through our consulting and training services."

"DASA was established to advance high performance IT professionals and teams through Agile DevOps initiatives" says Deborah Burton, MD, DASA.

"Equinox IT provides specialist DevOps and Agile consulting and training services to its New Zealand clients and is in a great position to share our models and training and apply these in practical ways. We're very pleased to have them join the DASA community as a Training Partner and a Forerunner Member."

The DASA DevOps Competence Model and DASA DevOps Certification Programme provide organisations, DevOps teams and IT professionals with the skills and knowledge required to build and support new digital products and services. Organisations that want to deliver value will need to master better, faster, smarter ways of working.



Equinox IT will use the DASA DevOps Competence Model in its consulting engagements and will initially deliver the DASA DevOps Fundamentals Certification course. The first course and certification exam is planned for 2-4 September in Wellington, New Zealand.

Equinox IT has also partnered with Quint Wellington Redwood, an international consultancy and training company, as part of delivering the DASA DevOps Fundamentals Certification course locally.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Equinox on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 