Equinox IT becomes DASA DevOps Training Partner

New Zealand IT consultancy Equinox IT has become a Training Partner and Forerunner Member of the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA).

"DevOps is widely recognised for improving IT's ability to deliver more business value faster" says Equinox IT Principal Consultant Bill Ross.

"But we often see DevOps applied incorrectly or inconsistently and there is confusion around the competencies and skills required for successful DevOps. DASA have established an excellent DevOps Competence Model and DevOps Certification Programme that has been adopted globally and we're excited to share this with our clients in New Zealand through our consulting and training services."

"DASA was established to advance high performance IT professionals and teams through Agile DevOps initiatives" says Deborah Burton, MD, DASA.

"Equinox IT provides specialist DevOps and Agile consulting and training services to its New Zealand clients and is in a great position to share our models and training and apply these in practical ways. We're very pleased to have them join the DASA community as a Training Partner and a Forerunner Member."

The DASA DevOps Competence Model and DASA DevOps Certification Programme provide organisations, DevOps teams and IT professionals with the skills and knowledge required to build and support new digital products and services. Organisations that want to deliver value will need to master better, faster, smarter ways of working.







Equinox IT will use the DASA DevOps Competence Model in its consulting engagements and will initially deliver the DASA DevOps Fundamentals Certification course. The first course and certification exam is planned for 2-4 September in Wellington, New Zealand.

Equinox IT has also partnered with Quint Wellington Redwood, an international consultancy and training company, as part of delivering the DASA DevOps Fundamentals Certification course locally.

