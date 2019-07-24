Cocavo adds US supermarket giant Target to sales platform

COCAVO LIMITED - PRESS RELEASE

22 July 2019

Cocavo adds US supermarket giant Target to its growing sales platform.

Cocavo, a small Kiwi company operating out of Whangarei since November 2016 has now added a large number of Target supermarkets to its rapidly growing US sales platform. Cocavo Company Directors, Neville Montefiore (Monte) & Chris Nathan announced today that Cocavo has secured an agreement with the US based supermarket giant Target, to supply 3 varieties of our amazing Cocavo Oils into 725 Target Stores across the USA in late September this year.

“Securing this agreement in the wake of the company’s recent success supplying over 4000 Walmart stores has not been without it’s logistical challenges considering Cocavo has only been in production for 32 months, but rise to these challenges, we did” says Monte.

As a relatively new company experiencing rapid growth in its early years of development, Cocavo has felt the labour pains of this growth, and the challenges around gearing up to deliver on the demanding expectations of retail giants such as Target & Walmart. To address the demands of distribution across the US, Cocavo engaged a 3rd Party Logistics company based in Texas to handle the challenges of distribution into over 60 Distribution Centres spread across the US.

“Cocavo had a vision and the foresight to recognise we had a unique product that bought together 2 of the culinary worlds healthiest cooking oils, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil & Extra Virgin Avocado Oil to create Cocavo Oil and allow for the development of other products that would sit nicely under the “Cocavo” brand” says Chris.







Cocavo has a number of new products under development that the company feels will fill gaps in the market identified as a perfect fit for the “Cocavo” brand. As with any new product in development, there is a huge capital requirement for not only R & D but also production and importantly, marketing. “Having a range of our products already available in retail giants like Walmart & Target gives the company the opportunity to pitch new products into these already established markets which is exciting for Cocavo” says Monte.

Cocavo’s parent company, EVCO International Limited has commenced a project in the Pacific where the company is establishing its own Extra Virgin Coconut Oil production factory. Using technology developed by Chris Nathan.

“Our coconut oil production will be a game-changer for the industry, producing Extra Virgin Coconut Oil at a volume and specification not seen anywhere else in the world” says Chris.

Cocavo will benefit immensely from this supply given the challenges of sourcing the volume of quality Extra Virgin Coconut Oil we need for our operations to meet consumer demand in the growing markets wanting top quality, healthy oils such as the Cocavo blends & Extra Virgin Coconut Oil.





