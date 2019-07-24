Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

1,000 CMOs Surveyed on Customer Experience

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Isobar

Today Global Digital Agency Isobar has published ‘Creative Experience: the evolution of CX’, a Global survey of 1,000 CMOs and senior-level marketers on customer experience. The results demonstrate how CMOs are investing heavily in creativity to deliver better customer experiences that drive business growth.

Jean Lin Isobar Global CEO said “This survey is a must-read for any marketer aspiring to deliver next-level customer experiences. It defines Creative Experience - how the intersection of data, creativity & technology will lead the future transformation of businesses and brands through experience”

Isobar’s CX survey ‘Creative Experience: the evolution of CX’ includes contributions from experts across Isobar’s Global network in 45 markets. The Dentsu Aegis Network Global CMO Survey launched today, download it here.




