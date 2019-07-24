Police and rugby players discuss career options

Hawke’s Bay’s police and rugby players have come together to discuss career options.

Police and members of the Magpies and Tuis women’s squad met for a training session and discussion about policing as a career alongside professional rugby, or as an option at the conclusion of their playing careers.

The initiative was the brainchild of Magpies trainer Josh Syms and Detectives Alex Simister and Greg Simmons.

Recruiting advisor Sergeant Greg Macklow says Magpies squad members were put through their paces over the PCT course - the Tui players arrived from work and weren not dressed for the challenge - and flew around in respectable times, egged on by team mates and Police staff.

“The coaches were pleased with what they saw,” he says.

“The day put smiles on faces and led to plenty of banter among the group.”

Some of Police’s own former Magpies – Detective Senior Sergeant Dave De Lange, Sergeant Jason Evans and Senior Constables Mike Burne and Graham Hawkins – were on hand to share their varied experiences and wisdom with the new crop of the Bay’s stars.

Recent graduates Constables Elizabeth Ghio-Tuita and Jade Hoskin-Hindmarsh were able to share with players the realities of juggling policing with parenthood, and insights about being women on the frontline.

Greg says with Police offering flexible employment options, there is the potential for careers in top-level provincial rugby and Police to run parallel.







“That extends to other sports and age-limited options as well,” he says.

“We’re after the best people to join our high-performing team - and where better to look than in areas where people are already driving themselves to be the best they can be.”

Senior Constable Richard Jarman, a former Hurricane, was on hand to talk about his pathway into policing after professional rugby.

And, prominent referee Constable Stu Catley advised players on juggling work and sporting commitments.

This is just the start of an ongoing relationship between Police and New Zealand Rugby as each seeks to get the best out of their teams, says Greg.

“The diverse nature of rugby players and rugby values translate really well into today’s policing environment.

“Players at this elite level have been exposed to a lot of social interaction with various cultures and this certainly helps when dealing with all manner of people that police come into contact with.

“We’d love to see some of the players wearing the blue uniform as well as the black-and-white one in the future.”

If you are interested in joining Police, or know someone who is, please visit www.newcops.co.nz

