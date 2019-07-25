Why AA plans for easing traffic are (mostly) a bad idea

Tackling Auckland’s traffic congestion will require an integrated approach to transport solutions says Paul Evans, Chief Executive of the Association of Consulting Engineers New Zealand (ACENZ).



The comment comes following the AA’s call for the Government and the next Mayor of Auckland to address five fundamental problems with the city’s transport system.



Paul Evans says the solutions put forward in the AA report are (mostly) a bad idea. “In critiquing these suggestions, I am not trying to demonise cars or car users. I recognise that cars currently play a crucial role in our transport system; however, we only have a finite amount of space which we can dedicate to transport.

“When planning for the future, it should ultimately come down to how we allocate that space most efficiently. Single occupancy motor vehicles are not an efficient use of space, and continuously prioritising this mode of transport will simply make congestion worse.

“Furthermore, with our country’s aspiration of being carbon neutral by 2050, it’s hard to see how continued reliance on cars is complementary to that,” Paul Evans says.

Why the report’s conclusions are (mostly) wrong:

1. Including congestion targets in Auckland Transport's KPIs

There’s nothing inherently wrong with the concept of congestion KPIs, but they are far too simplistic on their own. For example, if we invest in an integrated public transport network to cater for additional growth, but current motorists stay in their cars, congestion will not be seen to have improved. Does this mean we have failed? A focus on congestion reinforces our car-centric view of transport and ignores the many people who choose to avoid congestion through the use of public transport, walking and cycling.







2. Get moving with a public discussion around congestion charging

Here the AA has a good point. We should discuss road pricing, as price signals can be a powerful motivator for behaviour change, as well as providing additional funding mechanisms for infrastructure investment. However, this isn’t something we should do in isolation. Viable alternatives should be put in place if we expect people to get out of their cars. That means providing a high frequency and integrated public transport network, as well as safe infrastructure for walkers and cyclists.

3. Bring forward road projects in growth areas and consider widening motorways

Bringing forward these projects is high cost and would arguably encourage faster growth in the outer suburbs. This traffic would feed into the existing roading corridors, which are already at or near capacity during peak times, so this would arguably increase congestion rather than solving it. Encouraging growth in outer areas will require the provision of high-quality transport choices ahead of time; otherwise, we will reinforce the current reliance on private motor vehicles

4. Invest in smart traffic lights, dynamic lanes, clearways

The AA is suggesting the use of interventions like smart traffic lights, dynamic lanes and clearways. Again, there’s nothing inherently wrong with this approach, and this sort of route optimisation has been a focus for Auckland Transport. However, we need to recognise that there’s only so much we can achieve within the current constraints. It’s a bit like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

5. Change zoning rules to allow for denser development in high growth outer suburbs

Perhaps the most curious suggestion, as it would, without doubt, exacerbate congestion. Allowing faster growth in the outer suburbs without an adequate public transport system will force more people into cars. Viable public transport choices must be available ahead of growth in the outer suburbs, which would once again be a high cost. It would be more sensible to prioritise population growth in areas that have easy access to existing public transport options. It would also require the provision of safe and prioritised infrastructure for active modes.



Paul Evans says “We need to get people out of cars, by making the alternatives more convenient, safe and affordable. Every person on a bus, a train, a bike, or on foot is one less car on the road. So, my message to car drivers is to support investment in public and active transport. From a pure self-interest perspective, it’s the very best outcome for you.”



Background

The AA report shows:

• The average Auckland motorist wastes about 85 hours a year sitting in traffic - and gridlock is only going to get worse.

• There will be another 250,000 cars on the road within the next decade, and there is little hope of traffic chaos easing during rush hours.

