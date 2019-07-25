Skyline Queenstown launches Night Luge experience



One of Queenstown’s most iconic tourist attractions will soon have an exciting new twist, with the installation of lights at Skyline Queenstown Luge making Night Luging possible.

Skyline Queenstown has just installed 225 lights and 5.5km of cabling on its Luge tracks, ready for the new night-time activity to open to the public this Saturday, July 27.

The project has been more than a year in the making and will transform Skyline Queenstown’s evening operations, Skyline Queenstown general manager Wayne Rose says.

“Working closely with Queenstown Lakes District Council, we’ve taken every step to make sure this experience blends in with our environment. The shrouded Dark Sky-compliant light fittings are designed to direct maximum light to the tracks, while ensuring minimal light pollution to the surrounding area.”

The Queenstown operation now joins its counterparts in Sentosa, Tongyeong and Rotorua as the latest Skyline attraction to offer Night Luge.

“Night Luge is hugely popular at our international sites and in Rotorua. With Queenstown’s restricted daylight hours, we saw an opportunity to bring Night Luge to Queenstown, so locals and visitors alike can experience the fun of the Luge, long after sundown,” Rose adds.

“Luging in the daytime is so much fun and Luging at night will add a whole new dimension to the experience. You can see the lights of Queenstown below and the moonlight over the Remarkables while taking in the fresh alpine air. It really is quite awe-inspiring.”

With thousands of guests enjoying the Luge experience every day, Night Luging is expected to be a big hit, Rose says.

“Wrap up warm, don’t forget your gloves and bring a sense of adventure for an awesome new Skyline experience!”

The new evening activity will open to the public this Saturday, July 27, operating until at least 8pm year-round.







