Pete’s Natural releases NZ's first hemp seed-infused drink

Pete’s Natural, a small family-owned business located in Motueka, is the first to market in New Zealand with a hemp seed-infused functional beverage. Its Hemp Manuka Sparkling beverage will be launched alongside another new drink, Lemon Manuka Switchel, at this week’s Auckland Food Show, 25-28 July at the ASB Showgrounds. The Pete’s Natural drinks are being launched in new-look bottles with the support of New Zealand’s only glass bottle manufacturer, O-I New Zealand.

The functional beverage industry has seen a huge increase in popularity, and Pete’s Natural has taken the opportunity to expand its range of boutique drinks after legislation changed in November 2018, allowing hemp seeds to be incorporated into foods.

“Our hemp is supplied by The Brothers Green who grow nature’s most nutrient-rich seed right here in the South Island. Not only rich in both Omega 3 and 6, but these seeds also contain high levels of antioxidants that support a healthy heart, healthy skin and reduce inflammation,” says Pete’s Natural co-owner Pete Suy.

Pete’s passion is to be entirely natural, and all the beverages are brewed in the traditional way. This means they are lightly fermented, and contain 30-50 percent less sugar than other leading brands.

Many of the hero ingredients in functional beverages are not new to consumers: ginger and chilli are good examples. Pete’s Natural has elevated its range, moving into the functional and flavourful by including ingredients such as hemp seeds, hops, apple cider vinegar and manuka honey. In the past, terms like “gut health” and “functional foods” were limited to health food stores, but this new range from Pete’s Natural will see functional beverages make their way into the consumer consciousness via availability at coffee shops, bakeries and selected supermarkets.







Holding true to its belief that ‘fair trade starts at home’, Pete’s Natural brews its beverages using 100% New Zealand-grown freshly squeezed spray-free fruits, and natural ingredients sourced from all around the country. They contain no additives, artificial preservatives, concentrates, colours or flavours, and all Pete’s Natural drinks are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly.

Pete’s Natural Hemp Manuka Sparkling is made from lightly sparkling water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, manuka honey, hemp seed infusion, monk fruit extract, and spinach juice.

Lemon Manuka Switchel is made from lightly sparkling water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, manuka honey, and monk fruit extract. The apple cider vinegar boosts immunity and helps digestive health while restoring electrolytes and easing pain and inflammation.



