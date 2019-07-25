Northland beach lodge for sale

25.7.2019

Northland beach lodge for sale offers opportunities by the spade and bucket-load







The land and buildings encompassing a boutique commercial accommodation provider overlooking of New Zealand’s longest remote coastline has been placed on the market for sale.

Sunset View Lodge is positioned on an elevated site above Baylys Beach west of Dargaville in Northland. The 477 square metre lodge with its six guest suites, sits on some 4228 square metres of freehold land.

Sunset View Lodge was established in 2006 as a purpose-built commercial accommodation property run on a part-time basis. The venue’s guest rooms are orientated around two sides of an in-ground swimming pool and expansive deck area – with a vista across kilometres of undulating stock grazing paddocks, to the North impressive views of the Tasman Sea to the West.

All guest rooms within Sunset View Lodge have their own en-suite bathrooms, along with a mini-fridge and tea and coffee making amenities. A continental breakfast is included in the room rates, and is served in a communal dining area overlooking the swimming pool.

The Sunset View Lodge freehold land, buildings and business trading as a going concern at 7 Alcemene Lane are now being marketed for sale for $1.195million through Bayleys Whangarei. Salespeople Jude O’Connor and Neil Campbell said there were numerous options to run the business – either retaining operations in their current format, or expanding the venture.







Included in the Sunset View Lodge property is a comfortable dual level three-bedroom fully self-contained owner/manager’s accommodation facility with two bathrooms.

Ms O’Connor said there was the potential to instantly expand Sunset View Lodge’s room capacity – by incorporating all or part of the current owner/manager’s portion of the building into the existing guest inventory.

“With its own kitchen, lounge and dining area, this portion of the property could be let as a self-contained family accommodation option,” she said.

“The greater property is on predominantly flat topography which has the potential, subject to necessary council consents, to contain a separate minor dwelling – either further adding to the room pool, or for use as an owner/operator’s or manager’s abode.”

Nightly room rack rates at the venue range from $148.00 in the off-season, up to $195.00 during the peak summer months. Trading records show the property has an average annual occupancy rate of 32 percent.

Accounts for Sunset View Lodge show the business has nearly doubled its number of let room nights over the 2014/15 financial year from 328 stays, to 684 room nights over the just completed 2018/19 financial year. Revenue has correspondingly grown over that timeframe from $41,200 to $102,422 – with average nightly room revenue lifting from $125 in the 2014/15 financial year to $149 in the 2018/19 period.

Bayleys Beach is a small community of some 200 homes and baches, located 12 kilometres west of Dargaville. The nearly 100 kilometre long golden-sand beach, which blends into Ripiro Beach as it heads north, is renown for its fishing, surfing, jet ski riding, shellfish gathering, sand dune walking and motorbike riding.

The property is the only commercial Bed and Breakfast accommodation provider in Baylys Beach, and was refurbished in 2018 - including landscaping of the lodge’s garden areas. The property has private off-street car parking for 10 vehicles.

“Sunset View Lodge is often booked by guests attending functions and events in central Dargaville, but who seek the option of staying at a premium beach-side location with personalised service rather than in a traditional motel unit in town,” Mr Campbell said.

He said that by demographic sector, the majority of guest bookings at Sunset View lodge were New Zealand residents, with the remainder emanating from Australia, North America and Europe. Local and International guests are attracted to the area by all that the Kauri Coast has to offer – the Kai Iwi Lakes, Waipoua Forest and the Hokianga Harbour.

“There is even a golf course just across the road from the lodge,’ he said.

The Sunset View Lodge and business are being sold with a full list of operating chattels – including all furniture, Manchester, in-room amenities, and operations manual.



ends

© Scoop Media