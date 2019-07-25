Kmart Napier a Reality for 2020

KMART NAPIER A REALITY FOR 2020

Work has officially begun on construction of the new Kmart store to be located on the corner of Prebensen Drive and Ford Road, Napier.

Wallace Development Company Limited, responsible for a significant number of commercial developments across the North Island, has been working closely with the Kmart since October 2016 to bring the development of the Napier store to fruition.

Wallace Development Company’s Development Manager, Mike Walker, confirmed that resource and building consents have been granted and the site is now undergoing preloading works prior to the foundations being laid.

The development is being supported by local industry with precast concrete wall panels and structural steel already being manufactured locally off-site, and Stead Construction the lead contractor in charge of building work.

“A lot of time has spent on the design of roading access to the site. We’ve worked closely with Napier City Council’s traffic engineers to develop a roading plan that will work for Kmart as well as other businesses in the area to ensure a smooth and safe flow of traffic,” said Mike.

The 5,351m2 Kmart store will showcase a fresh store layout in a commitment to an improved shopping experience for customers, from irresistibly low priced products through to brightly lit, easy to shop product worlds. Noticeable updates will include central self-served check outs, wider aisles for easy wheel chair and pram access and bolder graphics for navigation.







Kmart’s Country Manager New Zealand, Jason Picard, said the development of the Kmart Napier store is part of Kmart’s commitment to making affordable on trend products more accessible to New Zealand customers.

“We look forward to commencing the development of our new Napier site and opening in late 2020. I along with the entire Kmart team can’t wait to meet the community and welcome them through our doors – the store will provide locals with an enjoyable shopping experience and greater access to our affordable on trend products.”

Jason also confirmed the Kmart store will bring the community approximately eighty new employment opportunities with the recruitment process to be announced next year.

Adjacent to the 5,351m2 store, Stage two of the development will include a 1,000m2 bulk retail store and hospitality/food retailers with the total development including carparking for 231 cars. Resource consent has been granted for Stage two and Wallace Development Company are in discussions with a number of occupiers already.

The Kmart store opening is programmed for late 2020 with Stage II to follow shortly afterwards.





