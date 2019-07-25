Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Neighbourly Skyrockets to 750,000 Members

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Neighbourly.co.nz

The Kiwi-made community website, Neighbourly has welcomed its 750,000th member in less than five years.

Debuting in a handful of Auckland suburbs in 2014, the Stuff-owned site is now a well recognised name. Nielsen online ratings show Neighbourly is also New Zealand’s second largest online member community, behind Facebook.

Stuff Chief Executive Sinead Boucher says the achievement recognises the value its members place in local connections and knowledge.

“Hitting three quarters of a million members in just a few years is remarkable - especially considering similar sites have popped up overseas without enjoying the uptake we’ve had here. It really proves how community-minded Kiwis are.”

Boucher says the Christchurch mosque attacks in March showed how much New Zealanders were prepared to come together to support one another.

“Neighbourly was a place people could turn to and process what happened. Noticeboards were filled with members showing their support, expressing their grief and coordinating events to fundraise for the victims,” she says.

“In fact, we consistently see acts of kindness on Neighbourly. That’s a real point of difference between us and many other member communities. It encourages neighbours to connect and support one another every day.”

The site has continued to grow steadily, adding an average of 10,000 new members each month.

“While we have evolved, local still remains the core of who we are,” Boucher says.



“Neighbourly will always be a home for conversations which celebrate our communities.”

ENDS

NEIGHBOURLY BY NUMBERS:
• Second-largest online member community in New Zealand.
• More than 750,000 Neighbourly members.
• More than 27,000 local businesses use the website to reach their customers, and more than 3000 community organisations to spread their messages.
• 900 ‘Neighbourly Leads’. These are volunteers and regular users of the website who look after the neighbourhoods they are based in.
• 3744 posts featuring the word chicken. Neighbourly estimates most of these would be lost and/or found chickens.
• More than 23,907,596 welcome messages sent to new neighbours.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Neighbourly.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 