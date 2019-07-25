Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland SEO Company to Launch White Label SEO Services

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Clickthrough SEO Auckland


Leading Auckland SEO Company to Launch White Label SEO Services


Auckland-based SEO company Clickthrough Digital Ltd will be launching specialist SEO services to New Zealand, Australia, and United Kingdom-based agencies.

With significant changes in the world of Search Engine Optimisation, businesses that offer web design and digital marketing services are struggling to stay ahead of the curve. While they know their clients require SEO services, they often can’t justify an in-house SEO team or allocate the time to keep on top of all the changes.

That’s why Clickthrough Digital Ltd is offering to take care of all that hard work. In August, they launched white label SEO reseller services, which allow non-specialists to outsource their SEO services to a specialist, trusted supplier. This non-branded service will enable businesses to cater to all their clients’ requirements, but without the complexities of managing it in-house.

Clickthrough can take care of account management, customized SEO tools, team upskilling, business growth, seamless onboarding, and more. Search engine optimisation is a complex, ongoing commitment, which is why white label SEO services could be of benefit to many businesses around the world.

Clickthrough’s Chief Motivator, Glen Maguire, says their new service, which is in the testing and concept stage, can save web design and marketing agencies a lot of time and hassle.

“Providing quality SEO has become too complex for non-specialist agencies to manage. We are introducing this service to target an international range of web design and digital marketing agencies that need to offer SEO to their clients, though cannot sustain an in-house search engine optimisation team.”



If you would like to know more about white label SEO services, get in touch with Clickthrough Digital today. Email hello@clickthrough.co.nz or phone 0508 254 258.

About Clickthrough

Clickthrough is a digital services provider, boasting over ten years in the industry. They offer a range of custom training courses, SEO, Adwords training, reporting and CRO, social media marketing, web copywriting, Google Analytics, and more.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Clickthrough SEO Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 