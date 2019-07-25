Millbrook Resort statement on death of Mr Eiichi Ishii

Queenstown’s Millbrook Resort, on behalf of the Ishii family, has announced the death of founder Mr Eiichi Ishii in Tokyo, following a short illness. Mr Ishii, 80, passed away yesterday evening (July 24 2019).

Mr Ishii and the family have owned Millbrook since 1987 and his vision and leadership has turned Millbrook into the world-renowned luxury lifestyle resort that it is today.

Nothing made Mr Ishii happier than seeing Millbrook Members, visitors and staff enjoy and appreciate what he and his family had created.

The resort went from strength to strength under his leadership, hosting Commonwealth Heads of Government, United States Presidents, and members of the British Royal family. Millbrook is also renowned for its co-hosting and underwriting of New Zealand’s premier men’s golf tournament the New Zealand Open.

In March 2015 Mr Ishii was presented with the Keys to Arrowtown in recognition of his support and contributions to the local community.

His dedication to Millbrook and golf culminated in being acknowledged in the New Year Honours list of 2016 as an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of his services to New Zealand-Japanese relations, golf and tourism.

A heartfelt letter from Prime Minister Sir John Key thanked Mr Ishii for his work, saying he had “made an outstanding contribution to the success of New Zealand as a nation and enriched the lives of us all.”

Millbrook Director of Operations Brian Howie said the resort had been “extremely fortu-nate” to have benefitted from Mr Ishii’s long-term commitment to Millbrook and the Cen-tral Otago region.







“We are devastated to hear news of his passing but are forever grateful for his strong strategic vision and support over the years, which has enabled us to focus on deliver-ing consistent excellence to our guests and members.

“Our thoughts today are with his wife Mrs Hiroko Ishii, daughter Yuki and son Gota and wider family.”





