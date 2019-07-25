Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shoe Clinic first to five years with Consumer Trusted credit

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Shoe Clinic has become the first business to achieve Consumer NZ’s “Consumer Trusted” accreditation for five years running.

The footwear retailer, which is New Zealand-owned, has 18 stores nationwide and sells online. This business was a consistently high achiever, Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said.

“Shoe Clinic has maintained a very high assessment rating since first becoming Consumer Trust-ed in 2015. Our accreditation is tough to achieve, so it’s clear this business is providing a high-quality experience for its customers. High standards of customer care are central to our pro-gramme,” she said.

In 2015, Consumer NZ developed its Trusted programme to recognise businesses that met the consumer watchdog’s strict code of conduct. This code ensures accredited businesses provide exceptional customer service, and exceed the requirements of the Fair Trading Act, Consumer Guarantees Act and other consumer-related laws.

Consumer NZ carries out detailed mystery shopping as part of its assessment. This includes how staff treat shoppers, how they manage returns and what information customers are given about their rights if something goes wrong. In every area, Shoe Clinic had been exemplary, Ms Chetwin said.

Shoe Clinic director Hamish French said he originally applied to be a Consumer Trusted business based on Consumer NZ’s reputation as the trusted and unbiased reviewer of retail and consumer products.



“We knew if we were a Consumer Trusted business it would be a great checklist for us to ensure our 18 stores were upholding our extremely strong customer service focus. We also knew poten-tial customers would see Shoe Clinic as a very reliable retailer by being approved and trusted by Consumer NZ. This has proved to be the case. We are very proud to be the first business to be Consumer Trusted for five years running!”

To find out more about the Consumer Trusted programme, visit www.consumer.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 