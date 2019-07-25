Z Energy unites its fuel network for business customers



New Zealand’s largest transport energy company, Z Energy Ltd, has launched a new flag-ship busi-ness fuel card offer, Z Business Plus, that gives small and medium-sized businesses access to one of the country’s biggest fuel networks.

Z has combined the Z, Caltex and Challenge networks with Z Business Plus so customers can now access more than 550 Z, Caltex and Challenge service stations and truck stops with a single account and one fuel card.

Z’s General Manager of Commercial, Nicolas Williams, says Z asked small and medium Ki-wi businesses what mattered most to them and used the findings to design Z Business Plus to meet their needs.

“In New Zealand, there are around 150,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) em-ploying between one and 50 people. It was important to Z that we created a product de-signed specifically for these businesses and the 400,000 or so self-employed people around the country,” says Nicolas.

Nicolas says SMEs are consistently seeking ways to improve productivity by freeing up time spent on low value activity, like refuelling their vehicles.

“We’ve combined our networks so that drivers have more sites to choose from and won’t need to take as many detours to fuel up. This means Z Business Plus offers a simple, conven-ient and fast way of keeping SME vehicles on the move around New Zealand.”

“The scale of our new combined network will help business owners save time, fuel and mon-ey. It will also help reduce the distance driven and time behind the wheel – improving driver productivity and safety,” says Nicolas.







Nicolas says Z’s ongoing market research has consistently heard SMEs want to be rewarded for loyalty to their suppliers.

“To ensure Z is recognising business customers for choosing us, Z Business Plus gives them 8 cents per litre fuel discount at any Z, Caltex or Challenge site, as well as the chance to earn Fly Buys or Airpoints on their accounts.”

Nicolas says Z Business Plus also reflects the need for payment flexibility.

“Businesses owners have told us that cash-flow can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve added up to 40 days’ credit, and a choice of four invoice dates,” says Nicolas.

More information on Z Business Plus can be found at https://business.z.co.nz/. Z is also launching a range of other fuel card of-fers under the new Z Business brand, to meet the needs of larger businesses, corporates and high fuel volume customers.

