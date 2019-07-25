Mighty Ape to offer #1 Buy Now Pay Later Service Afterpay

15th, July, 2019: Mighty Ape, one of New Zealand’s largest eCommerce retailers are now offering customers to take advantage of New Zealand’s #1 Buy Now Pay Later service Afterpay.

The service will be offered through Mighty Ape’s online checkout, where customers will be able to select Afterpay as their preferred method of payment. To encourage customers to try Afterpay whilst shopping at Mighty Ape, from the 15th July to the 4th August customers who checkout with Afterpay will go into the draw to win 1 of 4 $250 Mighty Ape gift vouchers.

This is the first time the online retailer has offered a Buy Now Pay Later Service on their New Zealand website. Gracie MacKinlay of Mighty Ape said the retailer was excited to offer this service to their 350,000+ New Zealand customers.

“Mighty Ape’s customers are at the core of everything we do. In addition to an exceptional customer experience and outstanding delivery service, customers can now take the advantage of increased payment flexibility while still getting hold of their purchases immediately.”

“Before Afterpay launched in New Zealand, Mighty Ape offered Afterpay as a payment option on their Australian site. When speaking to customers through a survey, over 1,400 responses stated overwhelming feedback about how Afterpay helped them with managing their spending and half of the respondents noted various other benefits outside of just financial ones.”







Alexandra Janjic, Head of New Zealand Market Development said Afterpay was delighted to be able to offer Mighty Ape to a broader Afterpay customer.

“Mighty Ape have some amazing deals on books, movies & TV, games, electronics & PCs, homewares and toys. Over 700,000 products across 15 departments are stocked in their 10,000 sqm distribution centre in Auckland for overnight or same day delivery nationwide.

“Afterpay loyalists can look forward to taking advantage of their great deals, massive range and exceptional delivery service, whilst knowing they have the freedom to pay via manageable fortnightly, interest free instalments.”

