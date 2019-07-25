Conference to explore future of NZ civil construction

The state of New Zealand’s civil construction industry, workforce and technology will be discussed at a panel discussion featuring senior industry leaders at the Civil Contractors New Zealand’s Navigating the Future conference and expo in Rotorua on Friday 2 August.

Results from the third annual Construction Industry Survey, a joint research project from CCNZ and Teletrac Navman which measures civil construction business attitudes to trends, challenges and opportunities will be presented immediately before the panel discussion.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock said the conference would explore factors integrally linked to the health of the civil construction industry.

“It’s really important we look to the future. What we’re building as an industry is changing, the skills we need are changing, and the equipment and methods we’re using are changing. Our survey and conference are about how we as an industry measure and manage change.”

Panellists will include City Rail Link Chief Executive Dr Sean Sweeney, who will also make a keynote presentation on the progress so far of New Zealand’s largest civil infrastructure project.

Conference presentations will address industry issues. Mental health will be addressed in a presentation from 2019 New Zealander of the Year Mike King ONZM. BNZ Chief Economist Tony Alexander also features with a presentation on the economy. Hon. Simon Bridges and Hon. Phil Twyford will address conference with their visions for civil infrastructure.

The conference technical workshops will include a session on sustainably recycling construction waste from Regan Burke of CivilShare and Mark Roberts of Auckland Council, while other presentations will range from use of solar power and virtual reality training to drone assessments and trenchless underwater pipeline technology.

Another highlight of the conference will be the awards programmes – the Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards, Z People Awards and Connexis Company Training Awards – which recognise civil construction’s top projects and people from across the country.

The Navigating the Future conference and expo runs from 31 July to 3 August. It represents 75 years since the founding of Civil Contractors New Zealand (previously Contractors Federation) in July 1944. It is jointly hosted with the New Zealand Roadmarkers Federation and Roadmarking Industry Association of Australia. More than 400 delegates are expected.

