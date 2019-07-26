Porter Novelli’s MD honoured with PRINZ Fellowship

Porter Novelli’s Managing Director, Sarah Williams was made a Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) at an awards ceremony in Wellington last night.

Awarded in recognition of her significant contribution to the industry and excellence in communication, Sarah’s nominees said of her:

Known as a professional, honest and inspiring leader, Sarah is an outstanding ex-emplar of the profession we represent. She is passionate, thoughtful and engaged. Taking the easy road is not her approach, and she advocates for what’s right over what’s easy.

In receiving the recognition Sarah said, “This is an honour I take seriously and value highly. Over my now lengthy career I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredibly talented PR professionals and this is a reflection on all of those people, not just me.

“The nature of our profession means we work with people during the triumphs and the tragedies. For me it’s a privilege to contribute to these moments.”

Sarah leads Porter Novelli, a full-service public relations agency within the Clemenger New Zealand Group of companies. She has been the Managing Director since 2017 and held an Executive Director role since 2009.

Before joining Porter Novelli, Sarah was Company Communications Manager at Voda-fone and then Group Public Affairs and Marketing Manager at Vector. She has also been on the Boards of the NZ Nutrition Foundation and The Heart Foundation.

Sarah has led the Clemenger Group NZ Inclusion and Diversity Group since 2014 and was instrumental in the Group’s achievement of the Rainbow Tick as an accredited business in 2018.











