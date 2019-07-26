Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Porter Novelli’s MD honoured with PRINZ Fellowship

Friday, 26 July 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: Porter Novelli

Porter Novelli’s Managing Director, Sarah Williams was made a Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) at an awards ceremony in Wellington last night.

Awarded in recognition of her significant contribution to the industry and excellence in communication, Sarah’s nominees said of her:

Known as a professional, honest and inspiring leader, Sarah is an outstanding ex-emplar of the profession we represent. She is passionate, thoughtful and engaged. Taking the easy road is not her approach, and she advocates for what’s right over what’s easy.

In receiving the recognition Sarah said, “This is an honour I take seriously and value highly. Over my now lengthy career I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredibly talented PR professionals and this is a reflection on all of those people, not just me.

“The nature of our profession means we work with people during the triumphs and the tragedies. For me it’s a privilege to contribute to these moments.”

Sarah leads Porter Novelli, a full-service public relations agency within the Clemenger New Zealand Group of companies. She has been the Managing Director since 2017 and held an Executive Director role since 2009.

Before joining Porter Novelli, Sarah was Company Communications Manager at Voda-fone and then Group Public Affairs and Marketing Manager at Vector. She has also been on the Boards of the NZ Nutrition Foundation and The Heart Foundation.

Sarah has led the Clemenger Group NZ Inclusion and Diversity Group since 2014 and was instrumental in the Group’s achievement of the Rainbow Tick as an accredited business in 2018.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Porter Novelli on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 