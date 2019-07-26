Fusion5 awarded Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle

It’s a trifecta! Fusion5 awarded Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for their Dynamics 365 Practices for the third year running.

JULY 2019. It’s hats in the air for Australasian business solutions partner, Fusion5, as they celebrate being named to Microsoft’s prestigious Inner Circle (2019/2020) for the third year in a row.

Achieving membership to this elite group of 70 technology businesses globally is based on sales results and delivering incredible customer outcomes across the Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement and Finance and Operations Application, and places Fusion5 in the top tier of Microsoft partners. To put this in context, there are over 65,000 Microsoft partners worldwide.

Fusion5 launched its Microsoft practice in early 2016. Their rapid climb up the partner ranks has been firmly off the back of a single-minded commitment to excellence, says Kristy Brown, Fusion5’s General Manager - CRM.

"This outstanding recognition from Microsoft highlights and acknowledges our relentless, razor-sharp focus and dedication to customer outcomes and satisfaction on Dynamics 365. Since we conceived our practice, we have challenged and questioned the value of every project where it doesn’t present our customer with a sensible ROI."

Fusion5’s adoption of and ability to leverage the full breadth of the Microsoft stack of modern workplace solutions has realised rapid growth across the business’ entire Microsoft practices; be it their ERP business based off Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, CRM based off Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, or its Modern Workplace business utilising the best of the Power Platform, Office and Microsoft 365.







Brown is excited about the continued benefits of Inner Circle membership for both Fusion5 and its customers.

"As part of the Inner Circle, we get early access to information about Microsoft solutions and strategies. In these days of rapid change, even a month’s advance notice makes a world of difference to our customers and their technology strategies. We are better equipped to help them stay ahead of the curve.

"We’re also called upon to contribute to Microsoft’s own business applications strategy and the aspects that impact partners like us. In the world we operate in, everything is changing at a break-neck pace, so every piece of early insight really helps us - and our customers - to gain that competitive edge."

Fusion5 has nine offices in Australia and New Zealand, over 400 staff and some 800 customers.

