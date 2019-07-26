Northpower to build $6m Maunu substation

Northpower has marked a $6 million investment in a new substation at Maunu with a sod-turning and blessing ceremony.

The ceremony was conducted by Kaumātua Te Ihi Tito of Te Parawhau at Pompallier Estate Drive.

Northpower Network General Manager Josie Boyd says the Maunu substation is part of Northpower’s ongoing investment programme to continue to renew and modernise the Northpower electricity network throughout Kaipara and Whangarei.

“The Maunu zone substation, located in Pompallier Estate Drive, is a key project within our network investment programme. This critical infrastructure will support the ongoing residential and commercial growth in the area, as well as providing an alternative supply route to the Whangarei CBD and Whangarei Hospital – helping ensure security of supply and resilience in our network,” says Mrs Boyd.

“The new Maunu substation will be unobtrusive – housed in a modern looking tilt-slab building, which is designed to blend seamlessly within the residential development; including landscaping and fencing.

“More than ever people and companies are seeing Northland as a great place to live and do business. A growing population is creating more demand in certain areas of our network, and we are making the necessary investment in capacity to support this demand.”

The contract to build the substation has been awarded to Electrix. Work will commence in early August and Electrix teams, along with other contractors, will be on site working to complete this project by July 2020.







Electrix Managing Director Robert Ferris says Electrix is delighted to be undertaking the project.

“We have a long association with Northpower, and like Northpower, we are pleased to be undertaking a project that is going to provide so much benefit for the local community.

“Electrix has had a presence in Northland for over 20 years, and our staff, who are very experienced in substation construction, are looking forward to being able to continue their association with the development of Northland infrastructure.”



