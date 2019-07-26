Summit focus on tourism’s contribution to NZ



Shaping tourism’s contribution to New Zealand’s future will come under the spotlight at the 2019 Tourism Summit Aotearoa, taking place in Wellington on 3-4 September.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is a key event on the annual tourism calendar, bringing together more than 300 business and government leaders from all sectors of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

For the first time, the Summit is being held over two days and will focus on the theme Shaping Tourism for New Zealand’s Future. Speakers will debate the big picture issues impacting on tourism, including a commitment to growing a sustainable industry that benefits New Zealanders.

“Tourism in New Zealand is in a new phase,” says Chris Roberts, Chief Executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, which organises the Summit. “A period of rapid expansion from 2013 saw tourism firmly established as our country’s biggest export sector. That growth spurt has ended, the visitor market has softened and the outlook is more uncertain.

“Tourism Summit Aotearoa is an opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to discuss the international trends affecting tourism and how we can take deliberate steps to shape the future development of the visitor economy in New Zealand, meeting the needs of our communities and our visitors while protecting our place.”

Confirmed international speakers include multi-award winning speaker, trend forecaster and bestselling author Michael McQueen; Professor of Sustainable Tourism at Australia’s Griffith University, Susanne Becken; and Tourism & Transport Forum Australia Chief Executive Margy Osmond.







They will be joined by Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis, GirlBoss NZ founder Alexia Hilbertidou, and Mr Roberts, who will update delegates on how the industry is tracking.

More speakers will be announced over the coming days.

“We’re also looking forward to the inaugural Tourism Quiz Night at the end of Day One of the Summit. Competition is sure to be fierce as we test delegates’ knowledge of their industry!” Mr Roberts says.

The exclusive Accommodation Partner for the Summit is QT Wellington, located a short distance from the event venue. Two lucky delegates who purchase their tickets before 16 August will go in a draw to win one night’s accommodation at the boutique hotel during the Summit.

QT Wellington General Manager Garth Solly says “It is our pleasure to support Tourism Summit Aotearoa with the delegates’ prize”.

“The future of New Zealand’s tourism industry is paramount to the economy and as such, we recognise the importance of the Summit to the national conversation. QT Wellington is a perfect example of the unique, world class tourism offerings in New Zealand and we’re immensely proud to showcase the property to our colleagues in the industry!”

Registrations for the Summit are open at https://tourismsummit.co.nz/ Early bird registrations are available until 30 July.

To find out more about Tourism Summit Aotearoa, watch our video.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by NZ Māori Tourism, the New Zealand School of Tourism, QT Wellington, ServiceIQ, the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust and Wellington Airport.

ends

© Scoop Media

