Relationship Unlimited announces new partnership with Ninte

Wellington, New Zealand —26 July, 2019 — Relationship Unlimited is pleased to announce its new partnership with Nintex, the global standard in process management and automation, to help enterprise organisations accelerate business outcomes and improve the way people work.

By leveraging the complete, powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, Relationship Unlimited is helping customers fully realise the value of managing, automating and optimising business processes on their path to digital transformation.

“At Nintex our channel partners are an integral part of our community. By leveraging the global Nintex Partner Network, customers can team up with a knowledgeable partner to build automation solutions that solve their unique business challenges,” said Christian Lucarelli, Nintex Vice President, Sales APAC. “We’re excited to welcome Relationship Unlimited as a Nintex Partner and look forward to what they will achieve for customers with the best-in-class Nintex Platform for managing, automating and optimising business processes.”

As a Registered Salesforce Partner, Relationship Unlimited’s combination of highly accomplished, local expertise and the very best Salesforce certified talent globally, provides clients with best-in-class technology delivered to the very highest of international standards. This “best of both worlds” approach harnesses the globalised future of work, helping create unrivalled value and customer success for their clients.







“At Relationship Unlimited we specialise in sales optimisation, so partnering with the global leaders in process management and automation makes perfect sense to us. I’m delighted about this partnership with Nintex and excited about the benefits that this will provide for our customers,” says Clay Nelson, CEO of Relationship Unlimited.

About Relationship Unlimited

Relationship Unlimited specialise in sales optimisation through building and supporting world-class solutions on the Salesforce.com platform. A Registered Salesforce Partner we take great pride in working with the best in the industry. For nearly 20 years, Relationship Unlimited have helped some of New Zealand’s best known organisations build industrial-strength Sales & Marketing systems that drive both growth and profitability.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).



