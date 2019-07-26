ecentre startups ready to go global

ecentre startups ready to take on the challenge of going global

AUCKLAND, 26 July, 2019 – 11 promising startups from throughout New Zealand have graduated from the Sprint Global programme run by ecentre, the business incubator hosted at Massey University. The startups will be featured at the annual ecentre Innovation Showcase in early August.

“We’re thrilled to see our second cohort graduate from Sprint Global this year, ready to take on the challenge of going global,” says Jackie Young, CEO of ecentre. “By giving founders access to mentors, sector experts, investors and other resources in the startup ecosystem, we’ve helped seed the next wave of startup success stories. We’re looking forward to showcasing these dynamic founders who are fuelling New Zealand’s startup ecosystem.”

Sprint Global 2019 graduates include:

• Bee Intelligence – software and technology for precision apiculture from hive to jar (Wellington)

• Demandlytix - advanced analytics for business planning and management (Auckland)

• Narrative Muse - connecting audiences with women authors’ and filmmakers’ work (Auckland)

• Sparrows – tracking and monitoring of freight for supply chain and logistics insights (Auckland)







• Chippur - app-based employee wellbeing programme (Auckland)

• Guardian Angel Security - health and safety hardware/ software solutions for lone workers (Auckland)

• iLose - weight loss app for coaches and clients (Northland)

• Investify - investment research tools for retail investors (Auckland)

• PICMI - cloud-based software for simplifying the employment process for agricultural seasonal staff (Tasman)

• Trickle - beer tracking hardware/ software solution to minimise keg wastage in hospitality (Auckland)

• Yonder – digital assistants for smart tourism businesses (Taranaki)



Over 20 top entrepreneurs and experts shared their experiences with founders through ecentre’s Sprint Global incubator programme designed to help accelerate customer acquisition and raise awareness of global markets.



Young says, “We look forward to seeing this year’s graduates build on their successes, as we have seen for previous graduates such as Niesh and Termius, who secured substantial support and investment following the Sprint programme.”

Sprint Global is supported by foundation partners Massey University and Callaghan Innovation, along with a long list of other partners and supporters including, Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development (ATEED), EY and Hudson Gavin Martin.

“Sprint Global has helped these tech-enabled businesses systematically work toward their product-market fit and accelerate the process of getting early customers,” says Max Thompson, the Operations Manager for Callaghan Innovation’s start-up programmes. As New Zealand’s innovation agency, Callaghan Innovation provides funding for Sprint Global through its Founder Incubation Programme.

Pam Ford, ATEED General Manager Economic Development, says startups play an important role in the local economy by making a significant contribution to economic growth.

“As Auckland’s economic development agency, ATEED’s goal is to support the growth of quality jobs for all Aucklanders. One way we do this is by backing entrepreneurial culture and the job and investment opportunities it creates. We’re delighted to work with accelerator programmes like Sprint Global, which are recognised internationally as having a positive impact on the growth and survival of startups.”

ecentre’s Innovation Showcase, to be held on 8 August, provides an opportunity to see the innovation pipeline from idea stage ventures through to early stage businesses from the Sprint Global programme who are ready to go global.

7 of the graduating companies will take part in an in-market immersion week in Silicon Valley during October 2019, including attending the TechCrunch Disruptconference and exhibiting in the New Zealand pavilion at Startup Alley hosted by ecentre.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

