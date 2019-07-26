Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Law Firm Survey Shows Increase in Female Partners

Friday, 26 July 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: LawFuel


LawFuel - Law news site LawFuel has released its list of the most 'female-friendly' law firms in New Zealand, showing a marked improvement in the number of large firms introducing women partners.

Although listing the overall female partner percentages, the LawFuel Female Friendly List has most relevance in terms of equity partners who share in firm profits, rather than paid partners that some firms retain.

In the equity partnership ranks, DLA Piper came out as the highest percentge of women partners, being at 38 per cent, followed by Kensington Swan (33 per cent) and Anderson Lloyd (32 per cent).

Russell McVeagh, which had been at the forefront of sexual harassment claims over the treatment of summer clerks, came in the equity partner list at number 4 with 31 per cent equity partners. On the overall rankings (paid partner
and equity partner rankings) they slipped three places due to the increased female promotions in other firms that included paid partners.

The overall list, including both equity and paid partners, was headed by Lane Neave with 48 per cent female partners, although the firm sits at number 6 in the equity rankings at 25 per cent.

The full list can be seen at this link: https://www.lawfuel.com/blog/the-lawfuel-gender-survey-which-are-new-zealands-most-female-friendly-law-firms/


ends



