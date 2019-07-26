Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Blis Technologies confident it can deliver another profit

Friday, 26 July 2019, 7:03 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Blis Technologies confident it can deliver another annual profit

By Rebecca Howard

July 26 (BusinessDesk) - Blis Technologies remains confident it will deliver another profit in the current financial year as revenue remained strong in the first quarter.

The Dunedin-based company reported a maiden profit of $381,000 in the 12 months ended March 31, turning around a loss of $1 million a year earlier and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $896,000 versus an ebitda loss of $422,000 in the prior year.

Chair Tony Offen told shareholders at the company's annual meeting that first-quarter revenue was $2.8 million, up 63 percent on the same period a year earlier, and for an ebitda surplus of $519,000.

“This provides us with further confidence to continue our re-investment into growth and that we will deliver another profitable growth year for 2020, with ebitda expected to be in line with last year," he said.

The shares last traded up 13.5 percent, or 0.5 of a cent, at 4.2 cents and have more than doubled this year.

Chief executive Brian Watson noted that key progress was made with the launch of Blis' expanded product range into the Australian pharmacy network from April 1 this year through its exclusive distribution agreement with iNova Pharmaceuticals.

Looking ahead, he said growth opportunities in the current financial year include Canada, where it will target a distribution partnership to launch within the pharmacy channel, China cross-border e-commerce and Daigou markets, market expansion with iNova Pharmaceuticals and expansion of online sales.



He also underscored that skin is an important target for the company's R&D pipeline and Blis innovation is focused on developing and commercialising BLIS Q24, a unique patented strain of a species that naturally lives on the skin.

Blis was formed to commercialise probiotic bacteria for use in consumer products for oral health, colds and flu. In 2000, it bought Otago University's rights to Salivaricin B, a substance which acts as a natural antibiotic to control strep throat.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 