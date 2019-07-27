Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CAA & Mark Creative Supreme Award Winners at PRINZ 2019

Saturday, 27 July 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Mark Creative

Wellington-based creative agency Mark Creative is delighted that a campaign it has partnered on won two prizes at the 2019 PRINZ Awards.

Mark Creative devised and developed a positive and boundary-pushing campaign for their client the Civil Aviation Authority, to educate drone operators on how to fly their drones safely and considerately.

The Fly the Right Way campaign won both the Supreme Award, and the Public Sector Public Relations award category, clearly resonating with the judges. As much as it resonated with the target audience.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to create this award-winning campaign, and to have such a great client as the CAA, whose team was happy for Mark Creative to push beyond their usual comfort zones and messaging,” says Andrea Lloyd, Account Director and co-founder of Mark Creative.

Mark Creative loved working with the whole team at the CAA - especially Mike Richards, Corey Price, and Kelly Gage. The creative team, Nick Lloyd, Paul Andrews and Lee-Anne Duncan are extremely proud of this campaign and at having the opportunity to work with the client. Supported by Andrea Lloyd, Mark Creative's Account Director and media strategy from Independent Media.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with the CAA, especially knowing we’re contributing to the safety of all New Zealanders."




