Costs of Various Auckland Electrician Services Explained



MoneyHub publishes a guide of estimated costs of different Auckland electricians attending to home callouts and delivering on electrical projects.

To eliminate uncertainty for homeowners needing to call an electrician when looking for an urgent fix or for a planned project, MoneyHub has published an extensive guide to top-rated and trusted electricians in Auckland.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

"We wanted to make electrical service costs and quotes for home owners less confusing; our list of prices for various works helps pre-empt what you can expect to pay. To help drivers make a choice, we've handpicked a list of ten reliable, affordable and trusted electricians in Auckland to save time and money".

"We have made it clear exactly how electricians charge, breaking down important components of bills and how to avoid cost overruns”.

"We have listed ten reliable Auckland electricians available in Central, East, West, North and South Auckland, selected based on their history of longstanding service within Auckland, location and data extracted from internet reviews on Google Business, Facebook, TradeMe Services and other sources. No electrical company has paid to appear on the list, and MoneyHub.co.nz has no relationship with any electrician".

"We expect our electrical guide to be popular and give drivers the confidence to call up an electricians, arrange a quote, knowing exactly who some of the best professionals are in Auckland. We will be updating the page on an ongoing basis".

