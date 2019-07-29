Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Costs of Various Auckland Electrician Services Explained

Monday, 29 July 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: Money Hub


MoneyHub publishes a guide of estimated costs of different Auckland electricians attending to home callouts and delivering on electrical projects.

To eliminate uncertainty for homeowners needing to call an electrician when looking for an urgent fix or for a planned project, MoneyHub has published an extensive guide to top-rated and trusted electricians in Auckland.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:
"We wanted to make electrical service costs and quotes for home owners less confusing; our list of prices for various works helps pre-empt what you can expect to pay. To help drivers make a choice, we've handpicked a list of ten reliable, affordable and trusted electricians in Auckland to save time and money".

"We have made it clear exactly how electricians charge, breaking down important components of bills and how to avoid cost overruns”.

"We have listed ten reliable Auckland electricians available in Central, East, West, North and South Auckland, selected based on their history of longstanding service within Auckland, location and data extracted from internet reviews on Google Business, Facebook, TradeMe Services and other sources. No electrical company has paid to appear on the list, and MoneyHub.co.nz has no relationship with any electrician".

"We expect our electrical guide to be popular and give drivers the confidence to call up an electricians, arrange a quote, knowing exactly who some of the best professionals are in Auckland. We will be updating the page on an ongoing basis".
More: Auckland Electricians

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Money Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 