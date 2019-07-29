Unleashed Software announces Lisa Miles-Heal as new COO



Unleashed Software, the Auckland-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Miles-Heal as its global Chief Operating Officer.

Lisa has been with Unleashed since 2014, firstly as Chief Technology Officer and more recently as General Manager overseeing a number of functions to drive Unleashed’s overseas expansion. After a successful beachhead in the United Kingdom to grow the UK and EMEA markets, Lisa has re-located to Bristol to lead and grow the team there. Her new role as COO is recognition of her tireless work and strong leadership that has shaped one of New Zealand’s SaaS success stories and helped fuel Unleashed’s strong global growth.

CEO Gareth Berry comments: “Lisa displays the type of leadership that focusses teams to deliver strong and consistent results. Lisa is the type of leader that does not take the limelight. She is a ‘doer’, an executer, a leader and a challenger of the status quo that any CEO would be privileged to have in their team.”

The appointment follows closely behind another successful year for Unleashed. Gareth states: “Altogether, our customers have processed the equivalent of $8.2B in sales transactions over the last 12 months and they held a total of $7.8B of stock on hand as at 31st March 2019.

“Our growth over the last year has been fuelled by strong customer acquisition in offshore markets including the UK, EMEA and Australia. Given the UK market’s increasing adoption of cloud technologies, scaling our UK operations initially from a beachhead to a strong team focussing across the entire customer value chain made perfect sense. Medium and large wholesale, distribution, and manufacturing businesses are now adopting a “cloud first” approach with their management software to gain a competitive edge with a compelling ROI. Unleashed is recognised as a global leader in this space, and being able to support the growth of good product companies is very satisfying.”







Lisa comments: “Our growth in the UK has exceeded all targets, and the local team has done a fantastic job acquiring, retaining and supporting our customers. It’s an exciting challenge to continue this growth from our Bristol-based office”.

Lisa will be missed from the local scene while she is overseas- she is one of New Zealand’s strongest advocates for woman in technology, and has been a frequent speaker in many Auckland high schools and tertiary institutions.



