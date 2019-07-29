JLL recognised at annual RICS Awards

JLL’s teamwork and refurbishment expertise recognised at annual RICS Awards

Taking out top honours in three of the eight team categories at last week’s prestigious NZ RICS Awards is testament to the inclusive culture that drives JLL’s performance, says JLL Senior Director, Dale Winfield.

JLL was awarded Team of the Year at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) New Zealand Awards for Valuation, Building Consultancy & Project Management (shared with Beca) and Construction Project Management.

“As a team we have worked hard to provide an inclusive and diverse environment which allows people to achieve their ambitions,” says Winfield, who is also JLL NZ’s Head of Valuations and Advisory.

“These wins represent an amazing effort from the whole team across New Zealand to build and support a culture that enables and rewards success.”

Both Project Management Team awards relate to the heritage restoration and luxury fit-out of the iconic Customhouse building in Auckland (photo attached) – a project JLL NZ Senior Director and Head of Project and Development Services Ben Dalton says fills the team with great pride.

“This heritage project was delivered as an integrated fit-out of landlord and tenant works. It’s fantastic to be recognised for the dedication, professionalism and of course teamwork that enabled us to deliver such a quality result while keeping the building open to the public throughout construction,” says Dalton.

