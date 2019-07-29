Kemppi releases new MasterTig range

Leading international welding equipment manufacturer, Kemppi, has launched the new Kemppi MasterTig family. Designed to withstand demanding welding environments and high temperatures, the next generation of MasterTig welding machines is impressive. It sets new standards in usability, welding quality capability and power efficiency.

The new Kemppi MasterTig range has been redesigned with the professional welder very much in mind. The machine’s Weld Assist feature lets welders setup 60% faster to help increase productivity. Welders simply select the material, thickness, joint type and welding position. Weld Assist then determines the best parameters for the welding task. It also provides recommendations for the electrode size, filler wire, gas flow, groove type, pass profile and travel speed.

Welders can also weld up to 30% faster, thanks to the MasterTig’s Double Pulse function. Double pulse accelerates the travel speed in DC hand welding and mechanised applications. This not only allows welders to power through work, it reduces distortion levels and delivers excellent weld appearance. Double Pulse also reduces heat input by 20%, helping to minimise welding costs.

The new MasterTig range is also packed with high-technology features that enhance TIG welding. The MicroTack function lets you complete multiple, repetitive tacking on thin sheet applications quickly and without forgoing quality or the visual appearance of the weld. iTEC is engineered ignition technology. It ensures a reliable arc start every time and is particularly useful with long torch extensions for site welding or precise thin materials and low current applications. The Optima AC feature is a customised waveform that combines the best of the traditional sine and square forms. It improves welding quality while reducing the noise level in AC TIG welding by 20%.







Other advanced features of the new MasterTig range include 99 memory channels, a weld time clock that lets you measure and record job data, and Auto Pulse.

The new MasterTig range is also highly energy efficient. Dynamic gas and water cooling ensure optimal temperature control and power efficiency. Depending on the welding power level and duration, the power source cooling fans moderate air flow and cooler motor run time between 15 seconds and 4 minutes to reduce electrical power consumption and localised noise levels.

The new range also offers considerable choice. Welders can select models with power variants in 230A and 300A. What’s more, the modular design of the machines lets you tailor the MasterTig to your needs. You can choose from various control panels, wireless remote controls and transport cart options as well as personalise the screen saver by uploading your company logo or favourite image.

Designed for AC and DC TIG welding as well as MMA welding, the new MasterTig range is also light and compact. Maneuvering the machines is easy. The transport units feature floor level cylinder loading, removing the need for heavy lifting. And the P45MT transport unit integrates an innovative pivoting cylinder plate for safe cylinder loading.

Tough and robust, the MasterTig range is built from strong, energy absorbing, recyclable plastics. The machine’s structure also incorporates impact bridges that protect the power source from everyday knocks.

New Flexlite TX Welding Torches

Compatible with Kemppi’s latest MasterTig welding machines is the new Flexlite TX torch range. The Flexlite TX torches features high-strength, flexible molded handles for increased comfort and reduced welder fatigue. Silicone rubber material in the handle makes a firm grip possible, and the innovative design reduces wrist loading, allowing the welder to concentrate on creating the perfect weld. The Flexlite TX torches are available in alternative power classes and lengths.

For more information on the new MasterTig range or the Flexlite TX torches call Matt Heron, Kemppi Regional Sales Manager, New Zealand on 64 (0) 220 200 626 or email matt.heron@kemppi.com





