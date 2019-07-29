Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar treads water ahead of central bank rate-cutting

Monday, 29 July 2019, 9:10 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar treads water ahead of central bank rate-cutting actions

By Jenny Ruth

July 29 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar was treading water, awaiting expected central bank rate-cutting action later this week and next.

The kiwi was trading at 66.28 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 66.30 cents at 7:55am. The trade-weighted index was at 72.92 points from 72.93.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates early Thursday, New Zealand time, by at least 25 basis points. It will be the first cut in more than a decade.

The cut is despite positive earnings reports from a string of household names, including McDonalds, Google, Twitter and Starbucks, and a better-than-expected preliminary US GDP report for the June quarter – it came in at a 2.1 percent annual pace for the June quarter, down from 3.1 percent in the March quarter but well above forecasts of 1.8 percent.

Then next week, New Zealand’s own Reserve Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decision. It is expected to cut its official cash rate by 25 basis points, the second such move this year.

Tim Kelleher, head of institutional foreign exchange sales for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, says the local currency has tried and failed to rally, which makes it more prone to a fall.

“It’s not able to sustain itself in a rally and, to me, it looks like it’s weaker rather than just having buyers on the dips,” Kelleher says.

Kelleher says the fact that former Fed chair Janet Yellen has said she favours a 25 point cut because US inflation is too low adds weight to the case for the Fed to cut.



“The United States isn’t an island,” Yellen was reported as saying. “We’re part of the global economy. What happens in the rest of the world — in Europe, in Asia — affects the United States. And it’s also true that US monetary policy affects conditions all around the globe.”

New Zealand’s inflation rate has mostly been below the middle of the RBNZ’s 1 -3 percent target range for the past decade.

The market was also reassured that US President Donald Trump vetoed suggestions from his trade advisor, Peter Navarro, to devalue the US dollar to win the upper hand in its trade war with China.

Trump has regularly accused China – and other nations – of unfairly devaluing the yuan to boost its trade figures.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 95.97 Australian cents from 95.88, at 53.60 British pence from 53.54, at 59.58 euro cents from 59.56, at 71.97 yen from 72.03 and at 4.5690 Chinese yuan from 4.5625.

The New Zealand two-year swap rate eased to 1.2338 percent from 1.2430 on Friday while the 10-year swap rate fell to 1.6500 percent from 1.6600.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 