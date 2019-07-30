Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 8:24 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6731 (mid-rate) this morning.

The British pound tumbled to multi-year lows and is the weakest of the G10 currencies as the prospect of the UK exiting Europe without a deal increased.

New UK prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken a hard line stance and is refusing to meet with European Union leaders over Brexit unless they first agree to remove the backstop from any future negotiations. Mr Johnson added that he is willing to go the “extra thousand miles" in negotiations with the EU but insisted he will "make it absolutely clear that the backstop is no good". The GBP declined to a fresh 28-month low (1.2210) against the USD on the news.

Other currencies and equity markets with the exception of the FTSE are treading water as investors look ahead to the Fed monetary policy statement in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Fed are widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points with the outside chance of a 50 basis point cut increasing from 19% to 27% overnight.

This afternoon the BOJ are tipped to sit tight while at the same time committing to keep interest rates ultralow while they too wait for the Fed announcement. The BOJ will be concerned that an aggressive cut by the Fed will lead to a surge in the yen as the interest rate gap between the two economies converges.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow +0.15%, S&P 500 -0.17%, FTSE +1.82%, DAX -0.02%, CAC -0.16%, Nikkei -0.19%, Shanghai -0.12%.

Gold prices are marginally higher trading at $1,422 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have inched higher, up 0.3%, trading at $56.93 a barrel.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Data Ethics Advisory Group For Govt Agencies

“I have convened an independent Data Ethics Advisory Group to help government agencies use data appropriately and effectively, ensuring that New Zealanders can have trust and confidence in the way their data is collected and used.” More>>

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 