Airbnb Recognises STAAH as a Preferred Software Partner

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 10:45 am
Press Release: STAAH


[Auckland, July 30th, 2019] STAAH Ltd, the hospitality industry’s trusted cloud platform, has been selected by Airbnb as a preferred software partner, recognising the exceptional performance in connecting hosts around the world to Airbnb’s growing community.

The preferred software partner program by Airbnb was launched in October 2018, to ensure hosts have a great experience connecting with Airbnb, through recognised and certified partners who offer fully integrated connectivity solutions that exceeds performance benchmarks.

With its best-in-class technology solutions, STAAH easily met the targets set for every criteria. The powerful collaboration with Airbnb, has produced outstanding results for properties, to enable their reach to Airbnb community and connect with millions of guests worldwide.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Preferred Software Partner for Airbnb.” says STAAH’s founding director, Gavin Jeddo. “Our innovative technology as well as our support and services, compete against the very best in the world, and this certification is a testament to the fact that we are well-positioned to help properties take advantage of the phenomenal growth of the vacation rental market”.

STAAH, through its innovative cloud-based products and services, deeply engages with the partners for their success in digital platforms, and has been enabling quick and reliable connections for more than 8000 properties, in more than 80 countries around the world.
ends




