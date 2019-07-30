Auckland hits record 14,000 home consents

30 July 2019

The Auckland region consented 14,032 new homes in the year ended June 2019, the most ever consented in a year, Stats NZ said today.

“Over 14,000 new homes were consented in Auckland over the last year, exceeding the previous peak of around 13,000 in the mid-1970s. Since then, Auckland’s population has doubled and is now about 1.7 million,” construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

The number of new homes consented in Auckland in the June 2019 year was up 13 percent from the June 2018 year, and was more than four times the lows seen in 2009.

Growth in new homes consented over the last few years has been driven by multi-unit developments such as townhouses and apartments, which now account for around half of all new homes consented in Auckland.

“While the number of new homes consented in Auckland is higher than the previous 1970s peak, the total of all new homes consented in New Zealand remains below an all-time high,” Ms McKenzie said.

There were 34,761 new homes consented across New Zealand in the year ended June 2019, below the all-time peak of 40,025 in the February 1974 year.

“Apart from Auckland, the number of new homes consented across most regions in New Zealand still lags behind those seen in the mid-1970s, particularly in the lower North Island,” Ms McKenzie said.

Multi-unit homes continue to drive monthly volatility

After adjusting for seasonal effects, the number of new homes consented nationally in June 2019 fell 3.9 percent following a 14 percent rise in May.







The number of homes consented each month can vary significantly due to the timing of large projects like townhouses and apartment buildings.

