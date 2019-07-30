FairWay Resolution Anne Scragg Scholarship

FairWay Resolution Anne Scragg Scholarship – Applications now open



Applications now open for a scholarship package promoting best practice dispute resolution



FairWay Resolution Limited is a leader in the development and delivery of services that prevent and resolve disputes. As part of its commitment to leading best practice dispute resolution, FairWay are awarding a scholarship package worth over $10,000.

“We know what a difference dispute resolution can make for those in conflict. That’s why it is so important to encourage fresh thinking and support the dispute resolution profession in New Zealand. A $10,000 contribution will make a big impact on someone’s professional development, and they also have the opportunity for a 12-week placement with the FairWay team,” explains Rhys West, Chief Executive of FairWay.

Applications are invited from anyone working in or studying dispute resolution in New Zealand.

“It’s great to see the passion and diversity of thinking that’s out there – whether it’s from people beginning their careers or more experienced mediators, adjudicators or arbitrators. The scholarship is open to all who are interested in dispute resolution – so long as you are passionate about preventing and resolving conflict,” says Denise Evans, Principal of Dispute Resolution at FairWay.







This scholarship is a great opportunity from both a research and career development perspective. Last year’s winner used the scholarship to travel and study in Santa Monica with internationally renowned mediator Kenneth Cloke.

The FairWay Resolution Anne Scragg Scholarship was established following Anne’s retirement in 2015, in celebration of her outstanding contribution to dispute resolution. The scholarship aims to continue her legacy within the profession, and Anne is invited to sit on the Scholarship’s Panel each year.

How to Apply



Each applicant is required to submit a short abstract for a proposed paper on a dispute resolution topic of their choice. Applications can be made online and applications close at 5pm, 21 August 2019.

Up to five shortlisted applicants will be invited to prepare a full 1,500 word paper which will be published on the FairWay website. These applicants will also be interviewed by representatives from the Scholarship’s Panel.

More information is available at here.

About FairWay



Ko te kai a te rangatira he kōrero – The food of chiefs is dialogue



FairWay Resolution Limited is New Zealand’s largest specialist conflict management and dispute resolution organisation. FairWay is an independent, employee-owned company and each year its’ team manages over 16,000 disputes, reviews and enquiries.

FairWay offers a range of services, including mediation, adjudication, arbitration and specialist coaching to help people to prevent and resolve complaints, disputes and disagreements in both the public and private sectors.

For more information please visit www.fairwayresolution.com



ends

© Scoop Media

